Sarah "Sally" Scott Tucker Jones
West Palm Beach - Sarah "Sally" Scott Tucker Jones, 77, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Sally was born in Great Barrington, MA to Mary Redding and William Scott. She grew up spending her winters in Palm Beach and summers in Watch Hill, RI. She attended Palm Beach Public School, Palm Beach High, and The Graham-Eckes School. Sally started working at her parent's clothing store, Scott's, on Worth Avenue at a young age. She managed Scott's until it closed in the 1980s. She continued her sales career working at Elizabeth Arden, Lord & Taylor, and Dillard's. She was predeceased by her husband, Victor John Tucker; her second husband, Thomas George Jones, Jr.; her sister, Mary Taylor Kendall; and her daughter, Elizabeth Tucker. She is survived by her daughter, Victoria Tucker Cosby (Jeff); her beloved grandchildren, Kendall and Tucker Cosby; cousins, Elizabeth Bailey, Jack Bailey and Peter Merkel; and countless friends. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Her family would like to extend a special thanks to Trustbridge Hospice who cared for her with excellence and compassion. Donations in Sally's memory may be made to the Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 (www.trustbridgefoundation.org
).