|
|
Goldman, Saul
We sadly announce the passing of Saul Goldman at the age of 96 years young. After serving 4 years in the Army he married and moved to Florida 40 years ago. He is survived by his wife Selma Goldman, after celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. He leaves behind their daughter Mindy, her husband Brad Upton and their children Sam and Tracy, and Mia and great-grand-kids Eva and Luke. He was one of the original founders and president of The Temple Beth Torah. He loved Golf and had 9 holes in one in his life time, including two in the same week, at 91 years old. Funeral Service to be held 1:00PM Sunday, November 17 at Temple Beth Torah, 900 Big Blue Trace, Wellington FL. Interment 2:00PM at Star of David Cemetery.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019