1/
Saul Offit
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Saul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Saul Offit
Saul Offit, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the age of 86. He is survived by his devoted wife, Ann Offit (née Katz); loving children, Howard (Fabiana Steren) Offit and Marc (Mary McAnally) Offit; brother, Jerry (Marcia) Maggid; sister-in-law, Shirley Offit; Pop Pop and O of Josh, Michelle, Molly, Brady and Jenna Offit, Caroline and Annabel McAnally and step children of Jordy and Melissa Levine and their children, Liam Levine, Jack Levine and Rebecca Katz. He was predeceased by his devoted wife, Harryette Offit (née Caplan); brother, Morton Offit and parents, Julius and Pearl Offit.
A Virtual Funeral will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 12:00PM. You can view the service at (www.sollevinson.com). Interment Beth El Memorial Park. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Harryette C. Offit Memorial Tutoring Program, Jemicy School Endowment Fund, Development Office, 11 Celadon Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Avenue, Pikesville, MD 21208.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved