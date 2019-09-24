|
Wilcox, Scott Benson
Scott Benson Wilcox, 67, of West Palm Beach, passed away September 21, 2019 after a short illness. Born in Olean, NY, the son of Rev. Linford Wilcox and Artist Wilcox. He grew up in Pennsylvania and moved to West Palm Beach in 1966. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister Sharon Hendrix of Albuquerque, NM; and nephews Benson and Nathan Hendrix of Albuquerque. Services and visitation at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Funeral Home, 3041 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, noon to 2:00 PM Thursday. Internment to follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019