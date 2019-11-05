Home

Strange, Scott Edward
Scott Edward Strange, 57, passed away on October 30, 2019. He was a loving father who enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Debra; daughters, Amanda, Joanna, and Heather; four grandchildren; and numerous family and friends.
A cremation will take place, as well as a celebration of his life that will be held at his close friend's residence in correlation with his birthday on January 4, 2020.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
