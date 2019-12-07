|
Dinga, Sean
Our beloved Sean Thomas Mbaw Dinga, 35, passed away Tuesday December 3, 2019 after a two-year battle with cancer. A native Floridian, Sean was born in West Palm Beach, FL on October 15, 1984 with twin sister Ashley Marie Thompson, to parents David and Cynthia Dinga. Like his siblings, Sean spent some of his childhood years in Cameroon, his father's homeland. Years later, the Dinga family returned to the U.S. Following in the footsteps of his family and friends, Sean attended Lake Worth High School where he played football. He was nicknamed "Knightmare" because of his intense style of play.
After graduating high school, he attended Palm Beach State College where he earned an Associate of Arts degree. Sean planned to continue his studies at FAU to pursue a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice. A hardworking, devoted and loving husband, Sean was employed at Walmart for ten plus years where he met his loving and supporting wife, Kendra Thomas. To know Sean was to know his passion for several hobbies such as football, video games, paintballing with his brothers and friends, grilling and enjoyed spending quality time with family. Sean was a man of integrity, honor, respect, humility and above all else he was a God-fearing man. His passing is immeasurable, and he will be missed by so many. He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, his brothers David Mbaw, Jr. and Philip L. Mbaw Dinga. He leaves behind an enormous cluster of people to cherish his fond and endless memories; his wife Kendra Thomas-Dinga, sons Sean Jr., and Kendall Dinga, parents David and Cynthia Dinga, and a host of family and friends.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019