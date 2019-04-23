WITZEL, Sedelle Sedelle Witzel, born in Chicago, IL on October 17, 1935, to Gertrude and Milton Kniznik, and longtime resident of Lake Worth, FL, passed away on April 17, 2019. Sedelle was a beloved mother to Steven (Debora), Corey (Julie) and David (Trisha); "Grandma Dell" to Rebecca, Jordan, Glenys and Rowan; sister, daughter, wife, aunt, great-aunt, and friend to many. She lived in Chicago, New York, Paris (France), Connecticut and Lake Worth, and was able to travel the world with family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all for her love, friendship, generosity and kindness. Funeral Services will be private and held in Chicago, and a memorial service will be held in New York at a time and place to be announced by the family. Memorial contributions can be directed to Hadassah - Lee Vassil Chapter, c/o Jo Ann Levin, 9580 Via Elegante, Wellington, FL 33411, to which Sedelle devoted precious time and support for almost 40 years. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary