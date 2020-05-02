Selma Ruth Pluznick
Pluznick, Selma Ruth
Selma Ruth Pluznick, daughter of the late Morris Cohen and Alice (Modes) Cohen, wife of the late Oscar Pluznick, died at the age of 90, on April 7, 2020, at her home in Delray Beach, FL.
She is survived by her daughter Marcy Pluznick-Marrin, her son Michael Pluznick, grandchildren Matthew Pluznick, Alexander Marrin and Amy Moss Marrin, Meghan Marrin and Kaitlin Marrin. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Selma was predeceased by her siblings, Arnold Briggs, Gerald Cohen and Adele Mack.
Selma grew up in Portland, ME, and maintained homes in both Old Orchard Beach, Maine and Delray Beach, FL. Her happiest times seemed to be the 5 months spent annually in her beautiful home at Old Orchard, surrounded by friends, family, caregivers and cats. Selma was an avid Mah Jongg player, playing weekly with longtime friends in Florida, and she showed an artistic flair in painting and home decorating. Her generosity with family, friends and in philanthropic circles was remarkable. Her generous donations included those to Maine Medical Center, Jewish Federations in Maine and Florida, The Cedars in Portland, ME, and numerous medical centers and nonprofits as far away as California and Israel.
Selma's love of family, generous spirit and sense of humor will be sorely missed.
Selma Pluznick is buried at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Portland, ME. Arrangements were made by the The Jewish Funeral Home of Portland, ME. It is hoped that there will be a celebration of her life this summer in Old Orchard Beach, when friends and family will be able to gather.
You may offer condolences at (marcypm@aol.com) or
(michaelpluznick@gmail.com).
Donations in Selma's honor may be made to
(https://mainehealth.org/maine-medical-center/philanthropy) or
(Hospice at https://trustbridgefoundation.org/ways-to-give/donate).

Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
