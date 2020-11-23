Dr. Sewall Glenn Chason

Dr. Sewall Glenn Chason of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Southborough, MA, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family, at age 87 on November 23, 2020, just short of his 88th birthday. Sewall, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, was born in Bangor, Maine on December 3, 1932 to Eva and Jacob Chason. He earned degrees in dentistry and orthodontics from Columbia University and practiced in Bangor, Maine for more than thirty years.

Sewall met Jackie in 1960 on a blind date. They were married on September 17, 1961, and went on to raise two children, Helene and Jonathan.

To Sewall, providing for and loving his family was of the utmost importance. He was a devoted son to his mother - Bubbie Rivel - with whom he visited without fail everyday of his adult working life. He was a stern, yet kind and gentle father to his children, and an adoring and respectful husband to Jackie, the love of his life and wife of 59 years. Sewall loved unconditionally and felt unending pride for his four grandchildren.

Sewall became a first-time dog owner at the age of 82 when Stella, a westie, came into their lives. Stella was a dream-come-true for Sewall in his later years.

Sewall loved to work with his hands - from the years he spent perfecting patients' teeth, to his time creating beautiful sculptures in his seventies and eighties. He also treasured his time golfing, vacationing with family and friends, and simply relaxing in the comfort of his home. Sewall's witty humor, loving energy, and endless heart were felt by all those who were fortunate enough to know him.

Sewall was preceded in death by his mother, Eva, and father, Jacob, and his two brothers, Harold and Sidney. He is survived by his wife Jackie, his daughter and son in-law, Helene and Ari Buchler, his son and daughter in-law, Jonathan and Laura Chason, and his four grandchildren, Jourdan, Oren, Lexi, and Andrew. A private funeral service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the BallenIsles Charities Foundation, whose goal is making a difference to local non-profit organizations in the Palm Beach Gardens area.



