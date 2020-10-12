Seymour Kotchek

Delray Beach, Florida - Seymour Kotchek, son of the late Louis/ Rose Kotchek passed away a week after his 93rd birthday- celebrating over 60 years of marriage. Seymour was raised in Philadelphia, graduating high school at 16 to serve his country after the war in the Merchant Marines. Following his service, he graduated from Temple University in 1952. Moving to Washington DC, he had a lifelong career in government in HR, serving longest with the National Park Service. Retiring in 1987 he moved with his wife Esther first to Delaware where the family summered since 1967. In 1992 they moved to Boca Raton and then Delray Beach, Florida. Seymour will be remembered for his unreplicable laugh, his passion for the arts especially opera, politics and history. Seymour leaves behind his wife Esther, sons Lawrence, James (Craig), Elizabeth and granddaughter Hayley.



