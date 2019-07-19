Ferring, Shanna Elaine

Shanna Elaine Ferring, daughter, sister and niece passed away suddenly at age 42 on July 16, 2019. Born July 7, 1977, Shanna will be lovingly remembered by her mother Suzanne Hillis (Bill) and father Donald (Ellen) Ferring; sister Keely; brothers Donald and Conor Ferring and Jake Hillis; uncle Bill (France) Ferring and many extended family members.

Shanna grew up in Boynton Beach, graduated from Atlantic High School where she was co-captain of the dance team "Eaglettes"; graduated from Florida State University cum laude in 1999 with a nursing degree. While living in Deland, FL, Shanna worked as a nurse at Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach for many years.

Shanna always loved her cats more than people because they gave her so much comfort.

Shanna has earned her angel wings and gone home to Jesus Christ. In my life you are the sun that never fades and the moon that never wanes, shine on my child and fly like the precious bird. You are free to soar from the troubles of life to God above.

Our hearts ache in sadness and many tears flow, what it means to lose you no one will ever know. We all love you. Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 19 to July 21, 2019