Sharon Anderson

Anderson, Sharon
Sharon Klassen Anderson, 66, died at home surrounded by loved ones after a long battle with cancer. Sharon was born and grew up in New Albany, IN. She was a cheerleader and homecoming queen at New Albany High School. Sharon earned her degree in education at Purdue and was a member on the golf team. She spent her last 24 years managing Snafflebit Farm doing exactly what she loved.
Sharon is predeceased by her parents, Harold and Sylvia Klassen and brother Ronald Klassen. She is survived by her long-term significant other EJ "Buddy" Sasser and siblings Shirley Stocksdale, Joyce Fishman and David Klassen.
Once the social distancing has lifted we will have a Memorial Service at Snafflebit Farm.
Please contact Heather Sasser Navarro for information 561-301-4880.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
