Glazener, Sharon Ann
Sharon Ann Glazener, age 78, went to be with her Lord after a long struggle with MSA on Monday, June 15, 2020. She passed away peacefully at her home in Wellington, FL. She was born May 28, 1942 in Reedsburg, WI. Prior to graduating college, she spent 10 years in the mission field for the Lutheran Church in Papua New Guinea. Following graduation, Sharon taught elementary and junior high at Our Savior Lutheran in Lake Worth, FL. She switched careers to the medical profession and served over 20 years as Medical Staff Coordinator for a number of local hospitals including Bethesda Memorial, Delray Community, and West Boca Medical Center until her retirement. Sharon truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family and spending time with her grandchildren. Sharon was actively involved with her church family at Nativity Lutheran in Palm Beach Gardens. Preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Alice, and her sister, Joanne. She is survived by her husband, Mark, her daughters, Deborah and Diane, her five grandchildren, Robert, Aaron, Olivia, Isabella, and Marcello, and her brother, Ed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Nativity Lutheran Church at 4075 Holly Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL, 33410 or online to the MSA Coalition at www.multiplesystematrophy.org/msa-donation in Sharon's name.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.