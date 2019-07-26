|
Varhola, Sharon Anne
Sharon Anne Sage Varhola, 73, lost her 8 year battle with cancer and stepped into heaven on July 24, 2019 in Jupiter, FL. Sharon was a faithful follower of Christ who enjoyed spending time with her family, serving others and spreading joy everywhere she went.
She was preceded in death by her mother, step father, and brother. Left to cherish her memories are her former husband, Steve; her children, Jennifer, Sandra, and Nicholas; her grandchildren, Randy, Dylan, Erica, James, and Cobi.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Christ Fellowship, South Campus, 5312 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 11:00AM Monday, July 29. The family requests friends and family dress in bright, happy colors.
Flower deliveries can be made that morning to Christ Fellowship or you may make a donation in Sharon's name to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 26 to July 27, 2019