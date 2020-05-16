Johnson, Sharon

Sharon A. Johnson, of Boca Raton, Florida, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 after complications from Alzheimer's disease. She was born March 22, 1937 to August and Ellen Johnson in East Lake, Michigan. Her family moved to Midland, Michigan in 1940, where she attended and graduated from Midland High School in 1955. She married Everett Johnson on July 28, 1956. She is survived by her husband, Everett; her daughter Jennifer Johnson of Boca Raton; and her daughter Lisa Jordan and her husband Glenn of Lake Worth and their daughters Ashely and Kaitlynn of Lake Worth; her son Mark Johnson and his wife Joanna and their daughter Jessica of Dallas, Texas.

Sharon was someone that could make an instant connection with anyone she met, she was filled such love and laughter. You could often find her playing with a computer or wrapped up in a book. She was an avid fan of crossword puzzles, having such a thirst for knowledge. Most Sundays, you could find her watching football cheering on her Miami Dolphins. She would always jump at the chance to travel to a new place or even old one, always up for an adventure.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store