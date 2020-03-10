|
Pilgrim, Sharon Joyce
Sharon Joyce Pilgrim passed away on March 6, 2020 in Jupiter, FL at the age of 81. In 1938, Sharon was born in Battle Creek, MI to Venith and Leola Townsend, and lived her early life there. After the passing of her mother, her family moved to Palm Beach County, FL, where she attended middle school and high school. She later met her husband, Jim Clark, on beautiful Peanut Island. Sharon and Jim were married for almost thirty years, and had two daughters. Together they lived in Geneva, Switzerland for a couple years, and then returned to the States to settle in Fairfax, VA, where they lived for many years.
Sharon later married Charles "Chuck" Pilgrim and together built a home in Toms Brook, VA. Sharon and Charles became Florida snowbirds and spent time between Virginia and Juno Beach, and then later Tequesta (both in Palm Beach County). They enjoyed doing a lot of traveling together. Sharon had many caring friends throughout her life, with whom she would love to get together with for gourmet dinners, games, and to enjoy each other's company. She believed in God, and loved being a mother and grandmother. She always put family first and lived her life with dignity and grace. As Sharon said at the end, "I have loved. I have been loved. And that is enough."
Sharon is survived by her daughter Lori (Clark) Page, son-in-law Jeff Page, grandchildren Cory Andreen and Brittany Page, and son-in-law Brad Pettijohn, grandchildren Robbie, Renee, Luke, Alex and Julia Pettijohn. Also surviving are three siblings, Glen Townsend, Judie Cass, and Patti Stranigan. She is predeceased by her daughter Lisa (Clark) Pettijohn, and husband Charles Pilgrim.
A viewing will take place on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 10:15AM to 10:45AM with a funeral service at 10:45AM at the JupiterFIRST Church, 1475 Indian Creek Parkway, Jupiter, FL 33458 (561) 747-8340. Following the service, the interment will be at Riverside Memorial Park, Tequesta, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020