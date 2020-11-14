1/
Sharon Lee Palmer
Sharon Lee Palmer
Sharon Wintermute Palmer, 62, of Lake Worth, died peacefully at home on November 7, 2020.
She was born in West Palm Beach, the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Vern Wintermute. Sharon enjoyed visiting the Florida Keys, North Carolina mountains, clogging and rescuing animals. She worked at Good Samaritan Hospital, Visiting Nurses and Hospice. Sharon graduated from Lake Worth High School and Palm Beach Junior College with her nursing degree.
Sharon is survived by her husband Glenn of Lake Worth, her son Matthew Andrews, stepsons P.J. (Gina), Brian (Kailee), stepdaughter Sarah, grandchildren Lilly, Greyson, Ari and Amelie, brother Vern Wintermute (Doreen) of Jupiter and nephews Vern and Blake.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent in her name to Big Dog Ranch Rescue.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Premier Funeral Services
730 N. Dixie Hwy
Lake Worth, FL 33460
(561) 533-8855
Memories & Condolences
