|
|
PIERCE, Sharon Rochelle Sharon Rochelle Young Pierce passed away April 21, 2019. She is survived by her three daughters Gladys Jackson, Anrigars Pierce and Dominique Pierce; 13 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, her mother Nancy Young, four sisters, one brother and a host of cousins and friends. Funeral Services will be held 1:00PM Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 6823 Church Street, Jupiter, FL 33458. Viewing 6:00PM to 8:00PM Friday, May 3, 2019 at the church mentioned above.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 30, 2019