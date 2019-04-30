Home

Sharon Rochelle PIERCE

Sharon Rochelle PIERCE Obituary
PIERCE, Sharon Rochelle Sharon Rochelle Young Pierce passed away April 21, 2019. She is survived by her three daughters Gladys Jackson, Anrigars Pierce and Dominique Pierce; 13 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, her mother Nancy Young, four sisters, one brother and a host of cousins and friends. Funeral Services will be held 1:00PM Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 6823 Church Street, Jupiter, FL 33458. Viewing 6:00PM to 8:00PM Friday, May 3, 2019 at the church mentioned above.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 30, 2019
