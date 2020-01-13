Home

Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 531-4424
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
Sharon Ruth Robbins Obituary
Robbins, Sharon Ruth
Sharon Ruth Robbins, of Boynton Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020 at the age of 101 years. She was born on March 30, 1918 in Cleveland, OH to Abraham and Sarah Leibovitz.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Louis "Lakey" Robbins.
Sharon is survived by her daughters Phyllis (Joseph) Frydman, Leslie (Stephen) Jerome and Judi (Rick) Rosen, and her sister Camille (Irving) Alloy. She was blessed with nine grandchildren, Lynn, Dana, Mara, Marc, Evan, Lauren, Brett, Andrew and Lindsay and 22 wonderful great-grandchildren.
Her beauty, dignity and smile will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 12:00PM at the Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home, 2426 N. Reynolds Rd, Toledo, OH 43615 (419-535-5840). Interment Beth Shalom Cemetery, Oregon, OH. Memorial donations are suggested to a .
www.wickfh.com for online condolences
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
