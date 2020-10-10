Sharon S. Holley
In Loving Memory of
Sharon S. Holley
Age 78
Entered into Life on October 19, 1941 in Huntington, WV
Daughter of Earl and Lorraine Stevens
Entered into Eternal Rest on October 6, 2020 in Boynton Beach, FL
She moved to Boynton Beach at the age of 16, graduating from Seacrest High School, Class of 1959. Soon after Sharon met and married Elwood Holley, her soul mate for 61 years.
Sharon worked many years as a legal secretary, which she enjoyed and was one of the first to master the computer.
Sharon is preceded in death by her parents and baby son, James. Sharon is survived by her loving husband, Elwood, her son David Holley, her daughter Marsha McKinnon (Rusty), her grandson Travis McKinnon (Ashley), and her sister Rebecca Stephens and other relatives and friends.
Sharon will be remembered for her gentle loving spirit, encouragement, and very strong faith in our Lord Jesus Christ.
There will be no services at this time.
To express condolences please visit (www.scobeecombsbowdenfuneralhome.com
).