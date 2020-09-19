Vinikoff, Sheila

Sheila Vinikoff, of Boca Raton, FL, passed away on August 30, 2020 just two weeks shy of her 87th birthday. Born in Brooklyn, NY on September 15, 1933, she attended Midwood High School and graduated from what is now known as the New York City College of Technology. She worked as a dental hygienist and later, in medical records at Long Island College Hospital in Brooklyn. Over the years, she had many hobbies, including all types of needlework, bowling, and traveling. In 1999, she retired to Boca Raton, settling at Century Village, where she lived until 2018, when she moved to Stratford Court/Brighton Gardens. In addition to her sister Marilyn Bernstein of Hilton Head, SC, Sheila is survived by her nephew Steven Bernstein (Francesca Lanza) of Bronxville, NY and niece Paula Orkin (Anthony Orkin) of Portland, OR, as well as her grandnieces Jess and Ruby Orkin. Donations may be made in her memory at the Florida Hospice & Palliative Care Association.



