1/1
Sheila Vinikoff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sheila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vinikoff, Sheila
Sheila Vinikoff, of Boca Raton, FL, passed away on August 30, 2020 just two weeks shy of her 87th birthday. Born in Brooklyn, NY on September 15, 1933, she attended Midwood High School and graduated from what is now known as the New York City College of Technology. She worked as a dental hygienist and later, in medical records at Long Island College Hospital in Brooklyn. Over the years, she had many hobbies, including all types of needlework, bowling, and traveling. In 1999, she retired to Boca Raton, settling at Century Village, where she lived until 2018, when she moved to Stratford Court/Brighton Gardens. In addition to her sister Marilyn Bernstein of Hilton Head, SC, Sheila is survived by her nephew Steven Bernstein (Francesca Lanza) of Bronxville, NY and niece Paula Orkin (Anthony Orkin) of Portland, OR, as well as her grandnieces Jess and Ruby Orkin. Donations may be made in her memory at the Florida Hospice & Palliative Care Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved