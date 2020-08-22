Lesser, Shepard

Shepard "Shep" Lesser, age 85, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 21, 2020. Born in West Palm Beach on June 26, 1935, he was a graduate with honors from the University of Florida, earning a B.A. in Political Science in 1957, as a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society. He then graduated from the University of Florida School of Law in 1960 as a proud "Double Gator." He moved back to West Palm Beach after finishing law school to start working with his father Joseph Lesser, and his son Gary joined the family firm in 1992 and worked with his father for many years. Shep was a member of the Florida Bar for almost 60 years.

Shep was a leader in the legal and charitable community for decades. He has served as the Vice President of the Gulfstream Council of Boy Scouts of America, President of the Family Services Agency, and was the President of the local B'nai Brith Chapter. Shep was also very involved with many other organizations, including Temple Israel and the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County. Additionally, Shep was the Chair and a longstanding member of the Palm Beach County Bar Association Speaker's Bureau, as well as a member of their Historical Committee for many years.

Shep was an avid golfer for most of his life, picking up the game while caddying for this father as a teenager. Shep's favorite golfer was Arnold Palmer, who he had the good fortune to meet on several occasions. Arnold even gave his big fan one of his putters, which Shep kept in his office his entire life. He was a big fan of his pipe and a good Bourbon. Simple things made him happy.

Shep is survived by his loving wife of many years Lissie Lesser, his loving daughter Tami Lesser, his loving son Gary Lesser and his wife Jennifer. Shep is also survived by his grandchildren Sarah Baldinger, Jessie Baldinger, Lillian Lesser, Emma Baldinger, Josie Lesser and Rebecca Lesser.

A virtual memorial service will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11:00am, with details to be provided.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the University of Florida and to MorseLife Hospice & Palliative Care.



