|
|
SLOANE, Shepard V. Shepard V. Sloane, 89, passed away on May 2, 2019 in Tequesta. Shep was born in New York. He joined the Marine Corps, and retired as a Colonel in the Army. He served in the Korean War. Shep graduated from the University of Miami. He had a long, successful career, as a stockbroker. Survived by his wife of 66 years, Norma, three children: Martin (Susan), Jill Thagard (Steven), and April Kirsheman (Jeffrey), 10 grandchildren: Melissa, Carolyn, and Tom (Lisa) Sloane, Andrew, Mary, Katie, and John Thagard, and David, Daniel, and Christopher Kirsheman, and one great-grandchild, Jacob Sloane. A funeral mass will be celebrated on May 10, 11:00AM at St. Jude Catholic Church in Tequesta. For directions and online condolences please visit (www.taylorandmodeen.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 8, 2019