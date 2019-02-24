|
SHORE, Sherre Sherre Shore, 88, in Boca Raton, on Friday, February 22, 2019, formerly of Boston, MA and Boynton Beach. Preceded in death by her husband Harold, and her sister-in-law Marilyn Tartarkin. She is survived by her brother Sidney Tartarkin, sons Eric and Frederic Shore; her niece Shelley Chermak, nephews Barry Tartarkin and Dr. Richard Chermak. She was also full of love for her grand niece Alanna Ditman and grand nephews P.J. Cermak and Brett and Jeffrey Tartarkin.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 24, 2019