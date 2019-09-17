|
Weiss, Sherry M.
Sherry M. Weiss, 94, passed peacefully on September 12, 2019, with family members by her side. She was born Sarah Margolis, daughter of Charles and Lena, in their home in Durham, North Carolina, on July 17, 1925. After falling in love with Howard Weiss while he was stationed in Camp Butner, North Carolina, the two married and moved to Howard's hometown of Brooklyn, New York. They eventually settled on Long Island in West Hempstead, New York, where they raised three children. In their retirement years, they moved to Boca Raton, Florida, and then later Boynton Beach. Sherry spent the last seven years, following Howard's passing, at the Fountainview Independent Senior Living Facility in West Palm Beach, where she enjoyed playing bridge, wine with dinner, and daily social events. Sherry was an avid reader, enjoyed playing bridge regularly, and especially loved any time spent with her family. She will be sadly missed by her son and daughter-in-law Robert and Leah, and their children Aaron and wife Erin, and Scott; son and daughter-in-law Alan and Karen, and their children Jessica and husband Juan, and Matthew and wife Isabella; and son and daughter-in-law Jonathan and Teri, and their children Ivy and partner Abby, Ryan and wife Alexis, and Kyle. Sherry will always be remembered as a spunky, sassy gal with many friends who adored her. Even in her final years, she always wanted to look bright and beautiful, and she achieved that daily. She was laid to rest in a private service with all her family members present at the VA Cemetery in Lake Worth, Florida, where she has reunited with Howard, her best friend and love of her life.
