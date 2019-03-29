|
|
STUART, Sheryl Louise Sheryl Louise Webne Stuart, age 68, lost her battle with lung cancer on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Jupiter, FL. She was born on August 13, 1950 in Toledo, OH to Ruth Pollock Webne and Morris Webne who preceded her in death. She graduated from Ottawa Hills High School in Toledo, OH and attended Kent State University. She is survived by her children Aimee Tran of Tequesta, FL and David Mesnick of Atlanta, GA and four grandchildren, Kaiden, Noelle, Elijah and Miles, as well as three siblings: Ronny Webne, Barry Webne, and Sonya Braverman. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or ().
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 29, 2019