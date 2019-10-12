Home

Shirley A. Voellinger Obituary
Voellinger, Shirley A.
Shirley A. Voellinger (née Kirchner), of Boynton Beach, Florida, passed away October 9, 2019. She was the wife of the late Stephen A. Voellinger, mother to Lynne (Bob), Stephen (Olga), Karen (Fred), Michael, and David (Lucia); grandmother to Rachel, Max, Katie, Lauren, Erich, David, and Marcus; sister to Lynne Kirchner. No services are planned, and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to .
To leave a condolence and to view the full obituary, please visit (www.scobeecombsbowdenfuneralhome.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
