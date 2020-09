Or Copy this URL to Share

Bowser, Shirley Ann

Shirley Ann Bowser, 85, died September 13, 2020 at Hospice in West Palm Beach. Former owner of Best Western Sea Spray on Singer Island. Survived by son Todd Bowser, sister Ruth Sharon Carpenter and brother Mark Atherholt.



