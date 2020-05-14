Jarrett, Shirley Ann
Shirley Ann Jarrett, 70, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away on May 9, 2020.
A private ceremony will commence on Saturday May 16, 2020.
Complete funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 33462.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 14 to May 15, 2020.