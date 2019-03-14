Home

Shirley Ann PLUMMER

Shirley Ann PLUMMER Obituary
PLUMMER, Shirley Ann Shirley Ann Plummer, 80, of Delray Beach FL, passed away on March 5, 2019. A public viewing will be held Saturday March 16, 2019 from 12:00PM until 1:00PM at Mt Olive Baptist Church, 40 NW 4th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444. A Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday March 16, 2019 at 1:00PM at Mt Olive Baptist Church, 40 NW 4th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444. Complete funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 33462
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 14, 2019
