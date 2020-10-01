1/1
Shirley Ellen Graham
On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, Shirley Thomas Graham passed away in Maitland, FL with her family by her side. Shirley was born on November 16, 1930 in Manhattan, NY. She is a beloved wife, mother, sister, friend, educator, role model, and dedicated Christian. She enjoyed 53 years of marriage to the love of her life, Lee F. Graham. Shirley graduated from the University of Cincinnati and later received her Master's from Florida Atlantic University in Early Childhood Education. She taught at The King's Academy in West Palm Beach, FL and at Indian River State College in Stuart, FL. Shirley became a born again Christian in 1965 and was a faithful member of Trinity Temple in Palm Springs, FL. After enjoying over 15 years of motor home travel with Lee around the country, they settled in Stuart, FL where they became members of Christ Fellowship in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Shirley and Lee met in Rehoboth Beach, DE and raised their family in Lake Worth, FL. She is survived by her two brothers, Philip (Louisa) Thomas of St. Petersburg, FL and Richard (Shari) Thompson of Palm Coast, FL and five children Thomas (Patrice) Graham of Raleigh, NC, Ted (Gracelyn) Graham of Leadville, CO, Michael (Susie) Graham of Jupiter, FL, Russell (Cheryl) Graham of Mooresville, NC, Sunday (Mark) Burleson, of Oviedo, FL, and 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Lee, brother Charles Thompson, and sister Mary Katherine Thompson McNamara. Shirley "Grandma Graham" deeply cared and loved all those around her, and in turn was deeply loved by many. As a living example of Christ's love, her friends and family take comfort in her faith in Jesus, and being united with Lee and other family members in heaven. A future Memorial Service will be held in Rehoboth Beach, DE.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
