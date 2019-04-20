|
FLYNN, Shirley Boyd Shirley Boyd Flynn, age 89, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away April 18, 2019. She was born December 14, 1929 in Belle Vernon, PA to Kenneth Charles Boyd and Mary Gamble Boyd. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Shirley is survived by: sons, Kenneth Edward Flynn and David Boyd Flynn; grandchildren: Amanda M. Flynn-Buchanan, Shaun M. Flynn, Bryan D. Flynn and Andrea N. Flynn; sisters, Marion Gutsgell and Kay Gold; brother, Ronnie Boyd; five great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Robert Flynn and her brother, Kenneth "Bud" Boyd. Friends may gather on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Funeral Home, 3041 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, FL 33461. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00AM, followed by entombment at Lake Worth Memory Gardens. The family would like to thank Trustbridge Hospice for their care and request donations be made to them in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 20, 2019