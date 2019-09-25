|
Walker, Shirley Jean
Shirley Jean Walker, 80, of Delray Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019 in Boynton Beach, FL.
Shirley was born February 18, 1939 in Newnan, GA. Shirley leaves to mourn six children, of which one has predeceased her, sixteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Straghn & Son Funeral Home, 26 SW 5th Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33444. Funeral Services will be held 1:00PM Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Christ Missionary Baptist Church, 125 SW 8th St, Delray Beach, FL 33444, Rev. Vincent Brown, officiating.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019