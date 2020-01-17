|
Krellenstein, Shirley
On January 15, 2020, age 91, at home in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Adored wife of Ely for 73 years. A Lion of Judah and mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt extraordinaire. Loved and admired by sons Marc (and Joanne Taub), David (and Diane) and Gary (and Cathie); grandchildren Rachel, Josh, Lori Topel (and Derek), Nicole Treadway (and Michael), Sarah Mirman (and Alex), James and Michael; three great-grandchildren; sister Joyce Karlin; brothers-in-law Daniel and Chester (deceased); nieces Amy, Fran and Shari; nephews Adam and Andrew; and cousins Penny, Bob, Erica and Jonathan. Funeral at 1:30PM on Sunday, January 19, at Star of David Memorial Chapel, 1236 Wellwood Ave, West Babylon, NY 11704. Contributions in lieu of flowers to Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County (https://jewishpb.org/fed/).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020