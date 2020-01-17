Home

POWERED BY

Services
Star Of David Memorial Chapels
1236 Wellwood Ave
West Babylon, NY 11704
(631) 454-9600
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Krellenstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Krellenstein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Krellenstein Obituary
Krellenstein, Shirley
On January 15, 2020, age 91, at home in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Adored wife of Ely for 73 years. A Lion of Judah and mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt extraordinaire. Loved and admired by sons Marc (and Joanne Taub), David (and Diane) and Gary (and Cathie); grandchildren Rachel, Josh, Lori Topel (and Derek), Nicole Treadway (and Michael), Sarah Mirman (and Alex), James and Michael; three great-grandchildren; sister Joyce Karlin; brothers-in-law Daniel and Chester (deceased); nieces Amy, Fran and Shari; nephews Adam and Andrew; and cousins Penny, Bob, Erica and Jonathan. Funeral at 1:30PM on Sunday, January 19, at Star of David Memorial Chapel, 1236 Wellwood Ave, West Babylon, NY 11704. Contributions in lieu of flowers to Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County (https://jewishpb.org/fed/).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -