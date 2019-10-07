|
Trapido, Shirley
Shirley Trapido, a resident of Lake Worth and former New Yorker, passed away on September 28, 2019, at age 97. She lived independently, was clear headed, and exited gracefully, just as she wished. Shirley was a believer and activist in progressive issues and was a socialist at heart. She worked for civil and workers' rights, was anti-war during the Vietnam conflict, and anti-guns later on. She was always intellectually curious, was an avid reader, and admired Eleanor Roosevelt, and loved the poetry of Keats and Wordsworth. An exceptionally warm and caring person, Shirley was predeceased by Leonard Trapido, her husband of 71 years, sister Estelle Horowitz Englander, brother Seymour Horowitz, and their spouses. She is survived by two sons, Drs. Michael and Edward Trapido, and her granddaughters Lauren Judith Trapido and Sarah Meredith Trapido. Shirley was also the treasured aunt of Ina Englander Tropper. Sharing the loss and supporting her survivors are Nancy S. Trapido (daughter-in-law), George M. Fitzgerald (son-in-law); Matthew Kaplan; David Tropper and family; Maribel, Ronnie and Adriana Arnold; and Franco Leon.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019