|
|
Van, Shirley
Shirley Van (Sushman), age 97, formerly of Natick and Palm Beach, FL, passed away on November 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward Van, cherished by her sons Ronald D. Van and Eric M. Van of Watertown, MA, and Jonathan C. Van of West Roxbury, MA, Shirley was the longtime proprietor of Shirley Van Antiques in Newton, MA. She continued to deal antiques online from her home in the Patrician condominium in Palm Beach, where she served as a member of the Board of Directors.
Arrangements under the direction of Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, (www.stanetskybrookline.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019