Shirley Walls Sillan
Shirley Walls Sillan
September 18, 1953 – October 23, 2020
"This is the day the LORD has made; Let us rejoice and be glad in it." Psalms 118:24
Shirley Walls Sillan was born at the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, FL on September 18, 1953 and passed away peacefully at her home in Wellington on October 23, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Shirley moved to Palm Beach County in 1971 with her family from Riverhead, NY. She lived in Tequesta until she attended Barry College in Miami where she studied Music Theory. During her vast 30 plus year career, Shirley excelled in everything she did from piano teacher, professional sales/customer service trainer for Fortune 100 companies to gaining certification as a Life Coach and Mindfulness Trainer later in her career. Shirley worked for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft, Cellular One, and Achieve Global until she stepped away from corporate America to pursue her dream of being a Life Coach and Mindfulness Trainer.
Shirley loved fiercely and enriched the lives of those around her in so many ways. Her joy came from spending time with her grandchildren, preparing an Italian meal on Sunday afternoons for her family, boating, golfing, yoga, travel, reading, leading a bible study or just being still in prayer and meditation. Her life was one of continuous learning with a deep desire to have a more intimate relationship with her God. She made a choice to walk on the sunny side of the street even through life's challenges.
Born to Edward Jackson Walls (deceased) and Virginia Elaine Walls (deceased), Shirley leaves behind her loving family, including her husband of 41 years, John, and their three children, Randall Kari Sillan (wife Gloria) of Castle Rock, CO, Edward Matthew Farr (wife Stephanie) of Hobe Sound, and Leslie Delane Plum (husband Andrew) of Tequesta; seven grandchildren, Jakob Sillan, Andrew Plum, William Plum, Matthew Plum, Jensen Farr, Toby Farr and Milo Farr. Shirley is also survived by her sister, Jacqueline Ann Walls and her nephew, Jackson Polston of Lake Worth.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, November 6, 11:00AM at St. Christopher's Catholic Church, 12001 SE Federal Highway, Hobe Sound, FL. A Celebration of Life will follow at a location and time to be determined.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in her honor to The Trustbridge Hospice Foundation by visiting: (https://trustbridgefoundation.org/ways-to-give/donate/) or call (561) 494-6888 (Main Line) | (877) 494-6890 (Toll Free) for more information.



Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
