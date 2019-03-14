|
FRICK, Shirlie Mae Shirlie Mae Frick, born April 27, 1927 in Rochester, MN, passed away March 11, 2019. A resident of Palm Beach County since 1969, Shirlie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, loving sister, and loyal friend. Shirlie was an avid golfer and bridge enthusiast. She is pre-deceased by her husband, James Frick; her brothers, Nels Talmo, Jr., Morman Talmo, Warren Talmo and Roy Talmo. She is survived by her three children, Sandi Eakins, Randi Frick and Cindi Frick; her grandchildren Steven Eakins and Shelbi Smolak; her brother, Robert Talmo and his wife, Ann Talmo; her sisters-in-law, Betty Talmo and Lorena Talmo; and many nieces and nephews. A service will be held Saturday, March 16 at 9:00AM at First Presbyterian Church in North Palm Beach. (A reception will follow). In lieu of flowers, please donate to Trustbridge Hospice of Palm Beach County.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 14, 2019