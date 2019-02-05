MARKS, Sidney Sidney Marks of Palm Beach, FL, formerly of Newton, MA passed away on February 4, 2019 at the age of 97 after a short illness. He attended Boston Latin School, and graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Brown University in 1943, after which he served the US Army as a Lieutenant. After World War II he became involved in the family motor transportation business which became one of the largest in the northeast. In 1970 he moved to Palm Beach, FL. Throughout his life he pursued his love of jazz. He played with many famous jazz musicians including the Benny Goodman Quartet. His reputation as a piano virtuoso was acknowledged at the age of 85 when he was invited by the Maestro of the Palm Beach Pops Orchestra to perform as a soloist. He was also an enthusiastic sportsman loving golf, tennis and skiing. He was a member of Pine Brook Country Club for more than 70 years. After 60 years of marriage he was predeceased by his wife Nancy Jacobson Marks. Devoted father of Susan Lazarus and her husband Harvey, Robert Marks and Lawrence Marks. Dear grandfather of Laurie Cohen and husband Andy, Wendy Fischman and husband Ben, Andrea and Lisa Marks. Loving great-grandfather of TK, Jake, Molly and Corey Fischman. Loving friend and caregiver Cheryl Panares. Services private. Memorial celebration of Sidney's life will be held at the Marks residence 4:00PM to 7:00PM Wednesday, February 6. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to Trustbridge Hospice, 5300 East Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407; or to a . ARRANGEMENTS BY: BREZNIAK-RODMAN FUNERAL DIRECTORS 617-969-0800 WWW.BREZNIAKRODMAN.COM Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary