Meyers, Sidney
Sidney Meyers, December 1, 2019, age 79, of Brattleboro, VT. A DeBeers Diamond Award winner, previously of Philadelphia, New York, and Boynton Beach, FL, his jewelry creations brought art and happiness to many. He is survived by his brother, Rodney, and many cousins, nieces and nephews whom he adored. Contributions in his memory may be made to the A-T Children's Project, 5300 W. Hillsboro Blvd, #105, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 (www.atcp.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
