DANA, Sidney T. It is with great sadness that the Dana family announces the passing of Sidney T. Dana on June 1, 2019 at the age of 86. Sidney lived in Palm Beach Gardens, and was born and raised in Syracuse NY. He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Carol Dana, his two children Philip Dana and Nancy Cavanagh, his grandchildren Troy and Casandra Dana,12 year old triplets Kristen, Lauren and Juliette Cavanagh, and his brother David Dana. Sidney meant so much to so many, most importantly his family. His warmth, kindness and sense of humour was shared with many. Sidney was a renowned surgeon and a dedicated patriot with the US army. A passionate musician and follower of the arts. Sidney had a tremendous love of the outdoors and making all things beautiful. You could always count on Sidney to bring a smile and glow to any room. His strong love of family and friends was obvious. Sidney touched so many people, and will be deeply missed. Funeral services to be held at Gutterman-Warheit Memorial Chapel, 7240 North Federal Highway, Boca Raton, Florida on Tues , June 4, 2019 at 10:00AM followed by a military service at the S Florida National Cemetery, 6501 FL-7 (441) Lake Worth, FL at 11:45AM. Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 4, 2019