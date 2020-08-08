On May 15, 1934, Simmuel was born, the eldest of four children, to the late Frank and Ruby Lee (Johnson) Small in Manassas, GA. He moved to West Palm Beach in 1952 to join family members, leaving behind his cherished dry cleaning business in Reidsville, GA.Simmuel was employed by Pratt & Whitney Aircraft as a millwright for 22 years before retiring in 2000. He was affectionately known as "Slim" and "Big Sim" to co-workers and family.Simmuel shared 65 years with his loving wife, Valissie, who preceded him in death on September 5, 2019. He entered Heaven's gate on August 1, 2020. His son Robert Jackson, preceded him in death in 1994.Cherished memories are left with his children Dorothy Bryant (Ira), Simmuel Jr. (Mary), Lorenzo (Denise), Clarissa, Angela Burns (Grady), Lenora Wright (Jaimie), and Keith Small, Sr.; sister Queen Jackson of Fayetteville, NC; aunts, Cora Lee Hagan and Ella Oglesbee-Jones of Claxton, GA; 18 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.Arrangements were under the direction of Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation, and Event Center.