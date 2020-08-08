1/1
Simmuel Small, Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Simmuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

On May 15, 1934, Simmuel was born, the eldest of four children, to the late Frank and Ruby Lee (Johnson) Small in Manassas, GA. He moved to West Palm Beach in 1952 to join family members, leaving behind his cherished dry cleaning business in Reidsville, GA.
Simmuel was employed by Pratt & Whitney Aircraft as a millwright for 22 years before retiring in 2000. He was affectionately known as "Slim" and "Big Sim" to co-workers and family.
Simmuel shared 65 years with his loving wife, Valissie, who preceded him in death on September 5, 2019. He entered Heaven's gate on August 1, 2020. His son Robert Jackson, preceded him in death in 1994.
Cherished memories are left with his children Dorothy Bryant (Ira), Simmuel Jr. (Mary), Lorenzo (Denise), Clarissa, Angela Burns (Grady), Lenora Wright (Jaimie), and Keith Small, Sr.; sister Queen Jackson of Fayetteville, NC; aunts, Cora Lee Hagan and Ella Oglesbee-Jones of Claxton, GA; 18 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Arrangements were under the direction of Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation, and Event Center.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved