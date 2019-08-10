|
|
Goldblum, Simone
November 1, 1928
August 3, 2019
Simone Goldblum passed away peacefully Saturday, August 3, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she graduated from the University of Pennsylvania where she received her Bachelor's degree in 1950. Her two husbands predeceased her: Jerome Suckle in 1965 and Norman Goldblum in 2014. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Abby Suckle, Barbara Boardman (David), Margery Deibler (Drew von Glahn), Joseph Goldblum (Jane), Libby Royer and Georganne Goldblum (Rick Edick). She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Simone lived in Palm Beach for many years and was active in local institutions including the Armory Art Center where she took classes and served on its Board, Morse Geriatric, the Palm Beach Civic Association and the Society of the Four Arts. There will be a celebration of her life in December. Contributions in her memory should be sent to the Armory Art Center.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019