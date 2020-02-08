|
Haikala, Sinikka
Sinikka Haikala passed away on January 30, 2020 in Juno Beach, Florida at the age of 85.
Sinikka was born in Parkano, Finland on June 17, 1934. She taught kindergarten in Säynätsalo, Finland where she met her husband, Jaakko Haikala. They moved to the U.S. living in Chicago, Boston, New Orleans, New York, having two boys along the way and settling in New Jersey to raise their children. Later retiring to Juno Beach, Florida.
Sinikka is survived by her husband, "Jack"; son Harri and his four children with Madeline, Aliisa, Matthew, Leila and Kristian; and son Juhani and his wife Audra.
Memorial Service will be held at 11:00AM, February 14, 2020, at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 928 South E Street, Lake Worth, FL 33460. In lieu of flowers a contribution may be made to the Church.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020