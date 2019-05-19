KELLY, Sondra Lee Sondra Lee Kelly, age 79, of Jupiter, FL, and formerly of Vero Beach, FL, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 15, 2019 after a courageous battle with cervical cancer. Born in Rock Island, IL, she graduated from the University of Iowa alongside the love of her life, John Ronald Kelly, originally from Britt, IA. Married for 60 years, they were soul mates, business partners and devoted parents to their children, son Troy Kelly of Vero Beach, FL; daughter Sheila Connolly and husband Joe of Jupiter, FL; son Chad Kelly and wife Julie of Vero Beach, FL; and eight grandchildren Jack, Rachel, Sean, Caroline, Suzannah, Meredith, Evan and Kara. She is also survived by her sister Jan Evans (Noah) of Santa Barbara, CA, nephew Glenn, and niece Valerie. A private family celebration of life will be held to honor this incredibly strong, loyal, tenacious and loving wife, mother and grandmother whose sole devotion in life was to her family. She was the backbone and will be forever remembered for her huge heart and loving spirit. Family suggests in lieu of flowers please make contributions in her memory to any non-profit related to the environment and/or animals or Trustbridge Hospice of Palm Beach County. Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 19, 2019