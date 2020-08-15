Sonia Berke

Berke, Sonia
Sonia Kase Berke, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away on August 6, 2020 at home with her loving husband of 41 years, David A. Berke by her side. She was born in Brooklyn, NY, January 30, 1934 to Abraham and Irene Kase. Sonia grew up in Brooklyn, with a passion for culture and education, which set the stage for a lifetime of learning and teaching. She later raised her family in West Hartford, CT, and spent her retirement in Palm Beach Gardens FL. She graduated from James Madison HS, Brooklyn, NY, in 1951, followed by earning a BA in History at Barnard College Manhattan, NY, in 1955 on full scholarship. Sonia continued as a young mother to further her education at Trinity College, Hartford, CT, earning an MA in English History in 1965. Three children later, she completed a Ph.D in European history in 1975 at the University of Connecticut. Sonia was an Associate Professor of European History, at both the University of Connecticut and Manchester Community College. Subsequently she held the position of Contract Administrator and Editor for the Congress of Connecticut Community Colleges (CCCC) This last position fulfilled her passion in the subject of Law.
A lively, spiritual, inspiring lady, she participated in many clubs and activities, including: National Council of Jewish Women Evening Chapter serving as President; Life member of Hadassah; Women's American ORT; Member of Beth El Temple in West Hartford 1963-1995; Member of Temple Beth David, Palm Beach Gardens since 1996; thrift shop volunteer for Good as New in Juno Beach which supports the South County Mental Health Center; Temple Beth David Board member and secretary; Chair of Temple Beth David Sisterhood Book Club; Ibis Country Club tennis team, and social member of the BallenIsles Country Club enjoying pilates and aerobics; avid Mah Jongg player and teacher; Canasta player; Highwood member of Tanglewood Center for Performing Arts, and La Posada Librarian and committee chair. Her most important accomplishments in her life were those of Wife, Mom, Nana, Grandma, Great-Grandma, Sister, and Friend. She is survived by her loving children, Allan K. Grande (Cynthia Moran), Sara G. Gavens (Andrew), Ian R. Grande (Richard Goldberg), and adoring granddaughters, Melissa L. Gavens, Jennifer L. Gavens and Molly A. Gavens. She is also survived by her former husband Paul Grande. She is survived by her stepchildren, Michelle Hatch (Gary Garnet) and Heidi Berke-Halperin (Jeff), and their families; granddaughters: Rebecca Martelon (Timothy), Joshua Hatch, Benjamin Berke-Halperin and great granddaughter, Grace Martelon. She leaves to cherish her memory a sister, Sherry Kase Levy (Alex), a brother, Harvey Kase (Arlene), and was pre-diseased by her brother Lawrence Kase.
Sonia was blessed to live not only a long life; but a life filled with loving family memories, global travel and exotic adventures with David and family. She will be remembered as a brilliant, generous and beautiful woman who cared deeply for others. She will be missed beyond our words. Our family would like to thank Cantor Danielle Bensimhon for her loving energy in creating Sonia's virtual funeral service, which was beautiful and so very appreciated during these difficult times of limited travel. Donations in Sonia's memory can be made to Temple Beth David, Palm Beach Gardens, FL, or the American Heart Association
