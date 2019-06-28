Sussel, Sonia J.

1924 - 2019

Sonia "Sonnie" Silverman Sussel died peacefully at her home in Florida on June 19, 2019 at the age of 95. Born in Philadelphia, she was a proud graduate of Girl's High and Syracuse University. She had 53 wonderful years of marriage to Allan I. Sussel until his death in 2003.

She is survived by her three grateful daughters: Jamie Sussel Turner (husband Wayne), Laura S. Lurie (husband Glenn) and Andrea Sussel (former husband Lauren Broido). In addition, she is survived by five grandsons: Joshua Horowitz, Adam Horowitz (wife Arame Ngom), Daniel Lurie (wife Jill), Jacob Lurie, Toby Broido and one great-grandson, Nikolai Horowitz.

She lived life to its fullest with a terrific sense of humor, joyful nature and devotion to volunteerism.

Always giving back to others through her volunteer work, she devoted countless years to: Planned Parenthood of Pennsylvania and Florida, the Sisterhood of Main Line Reform Temple, the Guardian Ad Litem Program of West Palm Beach and as advocate for elder victims of crime in her community.

At the end, she exuded gratitude for her good life while providing hours of fun and laughter for her family and amazing caregivers. It seems fitting that her final words were "thank you." Donations to Planned Parenthood are welcome. Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 28 to June 30, 2019