Lynch, Sophia G.
Sophia G. (Lubera / Kristensen) Lynch passed away on September 17, 2019. She was born on February 10, 1925 and lived in Bayonne, NJ before moving to Palm Beach Gardens in 2000.
She was the beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Lubera; wife of the late Edward Kristensen and the late Edmund Lynch; devoted mother of Richard and his wife Cary Moore Kristensen, Elizabeth and her husband Eugene Dippel, Susan and her husband Paul Klisiewicz, Edward Jr. and his wife Mary Kristensen, Nancy and her husband Joseph Suarez. She was predeceased by her brother, Stanley Lubera, and her sisters, Helen Mifsud and Anne Lubera, and she leaves behind her sister, Rose Parlock. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren who loved her as their "Ma Soph," as well as her many nieces and nephews.
Her first job after graduating high school was as a hat model in New York City. After raising her five children, she worked in the Alumni Office of St. Peter's College from which she also earned her Associate of Arts degree.
Sophia and her second husband Edmund traveled extensively throughout Europe, Asia and Africa. She was an accomplished hostess and enjoyed cooking for parties of friends and family. Her favorite hobby was shopping.
A Memorial Service will be held 10:00AM on Tuesday, October 29 at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola, 9999 North Military Trail, Palm Beach Gardens. Interment will be in Holy Name Cemetery in Jersey City, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made in her memory to either (donate3.cancer.org) or (stjude.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019