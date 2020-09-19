Timmermans, Sophie

Sophie Timmermans passed away September 10, 2020 at Courtyard Gardens in Boynton Beach at age of 88. She was born in Putnam, CT April 6, 1932. Sophie is survived by her sister Stephanie Howard and brother Seraphin Surowiec. She is preceded in death by her husband Timmy Timmermans and parents. Viewing from 2:00PM to 4:00PM Monday, September 21 at Boynton Memorial Chapel, 800 W Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00AM Tuesday, September 22 at Saint Thomas More Catholic Church, 10935 S Military Trail, Boynton Beach. Attendance is limited to 10 people.



