Hecht, Sorie K.

Mrs. Sorie K. Hecht, age 86, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at her home in Wellington, FL.

Mrs. Hecht was born on July 14, 1932, to Max and Jenny Kersen of Hoboken, NJ. She graduated from Englewood's Dwight Morrow High School in June 1950. She was set to go to Rutgers University in the fall, however, she chose to marry Donald L. Hecht of Englewood, NJ, on June 24, 1951.

This relationship started when she was she was in the 7th grade and lasted over 50 years, ending with Donald's death in May of 2003.

She attended Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School and shortly after that she went over to post World War II Germany to be with her husband Donald, serving in the Army secretarial pool.

After they got home when his tour of duty ended, they settled in Cresskill, NJ with their two children Frederick born in July 1957, and daughter Melissa born May 1960. They all moved to their spacious home in Upper Saddle River, NJ in the fall of 1965.

In her later years Sorie went to the Jewish Theological Seminary from 1981-1987, receiving 3 diplomas of achievement. During that time Sorie also attended Columbia University, and studied Ancient Middle Eastern History.

Sorie Hecht was an avid lover of the arts and a voracious reader, bringing home and reading at least 5 books a week and donating money to her local library and PBS stations. She also volunteered her leadership abilities to many Jewish and Israeli Organizations.

She is survived by her son Frederick of Edgewater, NJ, daughter Melissa, son-in-law Marty, and grandpup Sophie from Washington, DC. Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 1 to July 2, 2019